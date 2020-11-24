1/1
JAMES MAHONEY
JAMES PATRICK MAHONEY  
On Friday, November 20, 2020, James Patrick Mahoney of Silver Spring, MD, beloved husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 85. He was born in Beaver Township, PA, the eldest of 19 children to the late Edward P. and Anna Mae Mahoney. He graduated from Gannon University in Erie, PA where he met his wife and later attended Georgetown University in Washington, DC for graduate studies. He served in the Army where he learned Russian, leading to a career as a Russian translator with the Federal Government for 40 years. He was a lover of antique tools and specialty beers. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Anne Mahoney; children Kathleen Mahoney (Andrew Grant), J. Patrick Mahoney (Martin Hicks), Margaret Mahoney Dixon (Thomas), and Philip Mahoney (Jessica); and grandchildren Alexander Mahoney, Elizabeth Mahoney, Thomas Dixon IV, and Daniel Dixon. He is also survived by brothers Michael, Martin, Dennis, Timothy, Joseph, Matthew, and Mark and sisters Theresa Bedford, Jane Lehman, Lucy Miceli, Catherine Braden, Beatrice Mahoney, and Dorothy Klees. He was preceded in death by brothers George, Edward, John, and Robert; and sister Mary Ann Mehalko. Due to COVID restrictions, a private funeral service will be held for the family in Pennsylvania. www.collinsfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
