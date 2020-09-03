Or Copy this URL to Share



JAMES ANDERSON MAKLE, JR.

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Devoted husband to the late Ruby Lucille Wilson-Makle; father of Marilyn Marshall, James, Franklin, Gevan (Veronica), Mary Mitchell (Melvin), Vita Makle, Wendy Jones (Alonzo, Sr.) and Michael (Latoya); 17 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. A Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 5700 St. Bernard Drive, Riverdale, MD, on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Viewing from 9 to 10 a.m.; Mass starts promptly at 10 a.m. Interment will be a private ceremony with immediate family only.



