James Marko
JameS MARKO  
James J. Marko, age 77, on July 1, 2020 of Annandale, VA, formerly of Central City, PA. Survived by wife of 55 years, Paulette (Russian), son Brian, Jennie (Willis), Fort Collins, CO, grandsons Pfc. Ryan, USMC, Camp Lejeune, NC, and Colten, CO. Survived by sisters Rebecca Krause (William), Mary Ann Fleming (Arthur), Theresa Chinoski (Joseph) and brother Robert, Jeannie (Camisa). Walk through viewing in church vestibule from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 7401 St. Michael Lane, Annandale, VA 22003. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery immediately following. Memory Eternal. Seewww.adventfuneral.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
JUL
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
JUL
8
Interment
Quantico National Cemetery
