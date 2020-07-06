JameS MARKO  

James J. Marko, age 77, on July 1, 2020 of Annandale, VA, formerly of Central City, PA. Survived by wife of 55 years, Paulette (Russian), son Brian, Jennie (Willis), Fort Collins, CO, grandsons Pfc. Ryan, USMC, Camp Lejeune, NC, and Colten, CO. Survived by sisters Rebecca Krause (William), Mary Ann Fleming (Arthur), Theresa Chinoski (Joseph) and brother Robert, Jeannie (Camisa). Walk through viewing in church vestibule from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 7401 St. Michael Lane, Annandale, VA 22003. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery immediately following. Memory Eternal. See