1/1
JAMES "Jim" MARROW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Marrow "Jim"  
Departed this life on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.He is survived by his sister, Annie Bell Skinner; nieces and nephews, Brenda, Christina, Marvella, Charo, Yasean, Cassiopea, Anthony, and Arthur Marsh; a host of family and friends. Services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Johnson and Jenkins Funeral Home, 716 Kennedy Street NW, Washington, DC 20011. Viewing 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. (Masks are required for entry)  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Johnson & Jenkins
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Service
11:00 AM
Johnson & Jenkins
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson & Jenkins
716 Kennedy Street, NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 882-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved