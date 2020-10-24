Or Copy this URL to Share



James Marrow "Jim"

Departed this life on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.He is survived by his sister, Annie Bell Skinner; nieces and nephews, Brenda, Christina, Marvella, Charo, Yasean, Cassiopea, Anthony, and Arthur Marsh; a host of family and friends. Services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Johnson and Jenkins Funeral Home, 716 Kennedy Street NW, Washington, DC 20011. Viewing 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. (Masks are required for entry)



