Sunrise: March 18, 1930, Mitchellville, MD Sunset: June 22, 2020, Palm Bay, FL James Joseph Marshall, Sr. departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. Survived by his children, Magdaline and Nathaniel Tatem, James Jr. and Heidi Marshall, Stephanie and Darryl Muhammad Constance Marshall, Andrew and Carol Marshall, Brothers: William (Muffie) Marshall, Jr., Robert (Junior) Marshall, Louis Marshall and Russell Marshall, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Predeceased by his parents, Cecilia Anne Stewart-Marshall, William Francis Marshall, Sr.; sister, Mildred Boone; brother, George Marshall; sons, Robert and Dennis Marshall. Services will be private.



