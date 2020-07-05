1/
JAMES MARSHALL Sr.
James Joseph Marshall, Sr.  
Sunrise: March 18, 1930, Mitchellville, MD  Sunset: June 22, 2020, Palm Bay, FL  James Joseph Marshall, Sr. departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. Survived by his children, Magdaline and Nathaniel Tatem, James Jr. and Heidi Marshall, Stephanie and Darryl Muhammad Constance Marshall, Andrew and Carol Marshall, Brothers: William (Muffie) Marshall, Jr., Robert (Junior) Marshall, Louis Marshall and Russell Marshall, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Predeceased by his parents, Cecilia Anne Stewart-Marshall, William Francis Marshall, Sr.; sister, Mildred Boone; brother, George Marshall; sons, Robert and Dennis Marshall. Services will be private.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
