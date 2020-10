Or Copy this URL to Share



JAMES MICHAEL MARSHALL 2/4/1948 - 10/24/2020

Resident of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Born in Washington, DC to James Robert Marshall and Eleanor Eunice Pike. Army Veteran trained in Engineering and was an Airborne Paratrooper. Retired as a Union Mailer from The Washington Post newspaper. No services. His family and friends will miss his good heart and generous nature. Love you brother Mike - Patricia Ellen Stine



