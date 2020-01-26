

James Benjamin Martin



26 year resident of Bethesda, MD, passed away on January 22, 2020.

Jim was a loving husband to Celia Vlasin Martin and father to Benjamin, Dana, and Carolyn Martin. Born in Wilmington, DE to John and Mary Martin, Jim is survived by his five sisters and one brother who live across Washington, DC, Delaware, New Jersey, and Ohio. He was a loving uncle to thirteen nieces and nephews. He also loved the dogs he raised over the years ("dogs are people too"), and is survived by Sandy.

A proud graduate of Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, Jim began his career working for US Senator Roth from Delaware. Jim had a fulfilling career in institutional portfolio management, with tenures at Riggs National Bank Institutional Group, ASB Capital Management, and Columbia Partners, all in Washington, DC. He retired in 2007.

Jim was an active member in the communities of Washington, DC and his native Delaware and wanted to leave the world a better place. He served on the boards of the Police Boys and Girls Club, the merged Greater Washington Boys and Girls Club, and was a fervent supporter of the Apple Tree Institute for Education Innovation, Washington, DC. He was also a founder and President of the Martin Family Charitable Foundation.

Jim shared a number of passions. He was an avid squash player, having played on the Trinity College team. He enjoyed all manner of outdoor recreation, which he developed as a youth and as a member of the National Outdoor Leadership School. In particular, he loved the beaches of southern Delaware and enjoyed organizing boat outings. He loved travel, which he shared with his family, including trips to parks, islands, mountains, and beaches. Jim loved his friends dearly, had a keen sense of inclusiveness, and was the first to lead a group in dance.

A Celebration of Jim's Life held will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a non-profit organization of importance to you, or choose one of Jim's favorites: The National Outdoor Leadership School, or The Apple Tree Institute.