JAMES "BABY" MARTIN JR.
1934 - 2020
James L. Martin, Jr.  1934-2020  
James 'Baby" Martin departed this life on November 19, 2020. He leaves to mourn his wife, Annie Sue, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Services will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Viewing at Funeral Home following will be graveside service 1:30 p.m. at cemetery on property located Ft. Lincoln Cemetery and Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road Brentwood MD 20722. Streaming via facebook.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
