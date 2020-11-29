Or Copy this URL to Share



James L. Martin, Jr. 1934-2020

James 'Baby" Martin departed this life on November 19, 2020. He leaves to mourn his wife, Annie Sue, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Services will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Viewing at Funeral Home following will be graveside service 1:30 p.m. at cemetery on property located Ft. Lincoln Cemetery and Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road Brentwood MD 20722. Streaming via facebook.



