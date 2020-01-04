Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES MAURO Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MAURO James G. Mauro, Jr. Of Washington, DC, passed away with family by his side on December 25, 2019. Jim was born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 31, 1944. He graduated from Wilkinsburg High School, Kenyon College, and Columbia Law School, and received advanced degrees in history from Glasgow University and Columbia University. He is greatly missed by his wife, Bambi Lanahan Mauro; his children, Brooke, Christopher (Brandi), and Andrew (Maggie); his grandchildren Emma and Alex; and his beloved Biggy. He is also survived by his siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was a huge presence in so many ways. He will be remembered for his gregarious nature, his passion for many causes and interests, and his incredible intellect. He was a great storyteller and enjoyed discussions about history, current events, politics and family lore. He was known by some as the "Oracle of the Grate.' Jim began his legal career in New York City working for the Criminal Appeals Bureau of the Legal Aid Society. He migrated to labor law in support of workers' rights, serving as Associate General Counsel at the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America (UE) in New York. Later, Jim became General Counsel at the International Union of Electrical Workers (IUE) in Washington, DC. He was a fiery advocate for workers, and helped mentor many young labor lawyers with his confident, dramatic, and articulate way of making a case. Jim enjoyed his time as Commissioner of the Northwest Little League, offering him the occasional opportunity to coach all three of his children. He was instrumental in organizing the historic youth baseball trip to Cuba with the Baltimore Orioles, as well as the DC Baseball Classic competition among DC-area public and private high schools. He believed in the power of sports to teach important lessons about personal responsibility, cooperation, and persistence, as well as in bridging communities and facilitating intercultural exchange. His two grandbabies gave him so much joy in his last few months. A memorial service will be held on January 19, 2020, at p.m. at the Little Sanctuary at St. Albans School, Mount St. Alban, Washington, DC 20016. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim's memory to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, 3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20057.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim's memory to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, 3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20057.

MAURO James G. Mauro, Jr. Of Washington, DC, passed away with family by his side on December 25, 2019. Jim was born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 31, 1944. He graduated from Wilkinsburg High School, Kenyon College, and Columbia Law School, and received advanced degrees in history from Glasgow University and Columbia University. He is greatly missed by his wife, Bambi Lanahan Mauro; his children, Brooke, Christopher (Brandi), and Andrew (Maggie); his grandchildren Emma and Alex; and his beloved Biggy. He is also survived by his siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was a huge presence in so many ways. He will be remembered for his gregarious nature, his passion for many causes and interests, and his incredible intellect. He was a great storyteller and enjoyed discussions about history, current events, politics and family lore. He was known by some as the "Oracle of the Grate.' Jim began his legal career in New York City working for the Criminal Appeals Bureau of the Legal Aid Society. He migrated to labor law in support of workers' rights, serving as Associate General Counsel at the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America (UE) in New York. Later, Jim became General Counsel at the International Union of Electrical Workers (IUE) in Washington, DC. He was a fiery advocate for workers, and helped mentor many young labor lawyers with his confident, dramatic, and articulate way of making a case. Jim enjoyed his time as Commissioner of the Northwest Little League, offering him the occasional opportunity to coach all three of his children. He was instrumental in organizing the historic youth baseball trip to Cuba with the Baltimore Orioles, as well as the DC Baseball Classic competition among DC-area public and private high schools. He believed in the power of sports to teach important lessons about personal responsibility, cooperation, and persistence, as well as in bridging communities and facilitating intercultural exchange. His two grandbabies gave him so much joy in his last few months. A memorial service will be held on January 19, 2020, at p.m. at the Little Sanctuary at St. Albans School, Mount St. Alban, Washington, DC 20016. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim's memory to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, 3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20057.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim's memory to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, 3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20057. Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.