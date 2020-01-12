JAMES WELLINGTON MAYO "Jim"
On January 7, 2020. The beloved husband of 56 years to Sandra Bratton Mayo, devoted father of: Joanna (Kyle Johnson) Mayo, Janell Mayo (Laurence III) Duncan and Jamila Mayo (Louis) Schragger, loving grandfather of: Lauren, Elizabeth, Kyla, Alexandra and Lawrence IV and Josephine. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD 21035. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in James's memory to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122 or to Morehouse College, Office of Institutional Advancement, 830 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Online condolences may be made at: