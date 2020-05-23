James Murray McAllan
Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret.)
March 29, 1927 - May 9, 2020
James "Jim" Murray McAllan, 93, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Fairfax, VA. He was predeceased by his wife, Linda; and his sister, Elizabeth Stokfisz. He is survived by his daughter, Christine Anderson; four grandchildren, Michael (Carrie) Anderson, Jennifer (Jeff) McWhirter, Stacey Anderson, and Scott Anderson; four great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Christian, Tatum, and Sawyer Anderson. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Reece, and three nephews, Greg Reece, Jeff (Carol) Stokfisz, and Michael Stokfisz. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in his name to Capital Caring, 3180 Fairview Park Dr., Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042 or online at www.capitalcaring.org
.