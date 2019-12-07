

James Keith McArdle



Born in Weymouth, Massachusetts on August 30, 1953 and passed away in his home on November18, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Pauline McArdle and brother, James Keith McArdle and is survived by his three brothers, Richard, Paul and Joseph. In addition, he is survived by three sisters-in-law, Katherine, Mary and Sandy. He is also survived by nieces, Kimberly and Christine as well as nephews, Ames, Sean and Colin.

Jim graduated from WT Woodson High School in Fairfax, VA. and finished an Associates Degree from Brandywine Community College in Delaware. Jim spent his career in the office supply and furniture business working for Ginn and Company in Washington, DC. and Belfort Furniture in Sterling, VA. He was an avid sports follower and a diehard Washington Redskins fan. Jim was a member at Cedar Crest CC in Manassas, VA. where he was the Club Champion a couple of times. In addition, he loved to work crossword puzzles, especially the difficult Sunday puzzles.

Jim was a devoted son to his parents and was a really good hearted person. He will be missed by all of his family and friends. The family plans to hold a service at a later date.