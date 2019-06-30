McCANNELL JAMES EDGAR McCANNELL "Mac" James Edgar "Mac" McCannell, 99, Of Vienna, VA who passed away on Tuesday December 18, 2018, will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lula Elaine Smith McCannell; devoted father of Dick, Jim (Sue), and Bruce McCannell; son of the late Neil Ellsworth McCannell and Cordelia Emma Norton of Princeton, Maine; brother of Ruth Ann McCannell of Houlton, Maine. He was preceded in death by 10 siblings and his son Robert Jay McCannell (Susan). He is also survived by seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Born in Princeton, Maine on September 30, 1919, Mac attended the Maine School of Commerce in Bangor, Maine. In 1940 he joined the Civilian Conservation Corps and helped to build Acadia National Park. He was a WWII combat veteran serving with the 19th Combat Engineers in Italy. There, with the rank of technical sergeant, he was responsible for constructing a pontoon bridge across the Poe River under enemy gunfire, allowing the American 1st Armored Division and the 10th Mountain Division to cross in pursuit of the German Army. For his "meritorious service in combat" he was recommended by his commander for the Bronze Star Medal. Following cessation of hostilities Mac returned to his career as a Federal Government employee, working first with the Department of the Army and later with the Department of Defense. For his leadership as the director of the Army's Cost Reduction Program which saved millions of dollars for the military, Mac was awarded the Decoration for Meritorious Civilian Service. He remained in the Army Reserves and ascended to the rank of Major. Mac loved his family dearly and had a true love of nature and animals and he especially adored little children. He served with the Boy Scouts of America in the National Capital Division as a scout commissioner and as a merit badge counsellor for both leather working and canoeing. But Mac will be remembered mostly for his love of people and his ability to make them feel important and welcomed. He had a wicked sense of humor and was in his element at parties and family gatherings. Even during the last days of his life he held on to his pride and sense dignity. Memorial contributions may be made to American legion Post 44 or the Arlington KIWANIS Club. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.moneyandking.com www.moneyandking.com
Published in The Washington Post on June 30, 2019