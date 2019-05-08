The Washington Post

James McCulley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James McCulley.
Service Information
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA
20186
(540)-347-3431
Notice
Send Flowers

 

James A. McCulley  
LTC, U.S. Air Force (Ret.)  

Age 90, of Warrenton, VA, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019. Jim was a pilot for more than 60 years, beginning as an Air Force fighter pilot in the Korean War. His wife, Rosalind Coleman McCulley, preceded him in death in December 2012. Jim is survived by three daughters; nine nieces and nephews, and six grandchildren. Services will take place at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA with a visitation on Sunday, May 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. and funeral service on Monday, May 20 at 10 a.m. The burial will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the or the Veterans Airlift Command.
Published in The Washington Post on May 8, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet Veterans bullet World War II bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.