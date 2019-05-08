James A. McCulley
Age 90, of Warrenton, VA, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019. Jim was a pilot for more than 60 years, beginning as an Air Force fighter pilot in the Korean War
. His wife, Rosalind Coleman McCulley, preceded him in death in December 2012. Jim is survived by three daughters; nine nieces and nephews, and six grandchildren. Services will take place at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA with a visitation on Sunday, May 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. and funeral service on Monday, May 20 at 10 a.m. The burial will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the or the Veterans Airlift Command.