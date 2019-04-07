JAMES RAY McCULLOUGH (Age 95)
Col. USAF (Ret.)
Of Falcons Landing, VA passed away March 12, 2019. After his Air Force career Jim applied his love of American history and his skills as an artisan to develop a unique art form he called American Heritage Dioramas in Perspective: three-dimensional, illuminated interior scenes from Early Americana. Jim was predeceased by Louise, his wife of 70 years, with whom he shared a life of purpose and service. Jim leaves behind brother Clark, children Carol (Tal), Nancy (Tom) and Bill (Didi); four grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. Grandsons Matthew and Jimmy predeceased their grandfather. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at Falcons Landing Chapel, Potomac Falls, VA on April 9 Details at