JAMES McDANIEL Jr. (1940 - 2020)
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Notice
JAMES H. McDANIEL, JR.  

Jim's family sadly announces his passing on March 25, 2020. He was born in Sunbury, PA on January 19, 1940 to the late James H. McDaniel, Sr. and Ethel May (Bilger) McDaniel.
 
Jim was a graduate of Susquehanna University with a B.S. in Economics. He had a 35-year career with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and served on the Boards of various private-nonprofit organizations. He was a member of River Bend Golf and Country Club and Reston National Golf Course.
 
He is survived by his adoring wife of 56 years, Cecelia Kate (Moyer) McDaniel, their children, Heather and Scott McDaniel, a granddaughter, a great-grandson, a sister-in-law, and a niece and two nephews. His brother, Robert Fetzer, predeceased him.
 
A Celebration of Life will be held in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , , or a .
 
The online guestbook is available at www.moneyandking.com  
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 5, 2020
