

James Herbert McFall "Herb"

Died peacefully on August 25, 2020 in Rockville, MD. He was born in 1928 in Huntington, Arkansas and raised by John and Ava McFall with his brothers Ben, Harold and Jake. The family eventually settled in Richlands, VA where Herb graduated from high school and went on to earn a math degree from Union College in Kentucky. He began teaching at Whitewood H.S where he met Ruble whom he later married. After serving in the military during the Korean war, Herb and Ruble moved to Rockville Md where they raised three children, Michael, Janis, and Andy. During this time Herb earned a Masters Degree from American University. He is remembered for his dedication to youth, through his activities as a Boy Scout master, little league coach, PTA President and founder and director of the YMCA "Bells Mill" Day Camp which provided thousands of young people the opportunity to experience the joys of outdoor activities. He was employed by Montgomery County Schools for 27 years starting as a science teacher at Western Jr. High then Vice Principal at Pyle Jr. High, and finally Vice Principal at Gaithersburg Middle. In retirement, Herb and Ruble opened an antique store, the Duck Duck Goose shop, in Chincoteague, VA which became a destination for vacationers. Herb is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Ruble; and three children Michael (Denise) McFall, Janis (Mark) Maloney and Andy (Niki) McFall. Also grandchildren Elizabeth (Sean), Patrick (Brie), Evan, Steven, Sheridan, and Alexa along with three great grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered. No services are planned at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store