Service Information
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington , MA 02421
(781)-862-1800

Visitation
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington , MA 02421

Funeral
9:00 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington , MA 02421

Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Brigid Church
1981 Mass. Ave.
Lexington , MA

Interment
1:30 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne , MA

McGRATH JAMES P. MCGRATH "Jim" (Age 82) McGrath, James P. "Jim", passed away peacefully in Washington, DC on March 3, 2020, age 82. Born on September 1, 1937, in Boston, Massachusetts, to the late Patrick McGrath and Sadie McLaughlin. He was predeceased by his brothers John and Robert; sisters Marie and Julia; and nephew Timothy McGrath. Survivors include his brothers Joseph McGrath and Gerald McGrath, Sr., who live in Massachusetts; nieces Joanne Kowalczyk, Barbara McKenzie, Laurie Catalano, Denise Fulton, Mary Martucci, and Michelle Leffler, and nephews Gerald McGrath, Jr., Michael McGrath, Kevin McGrath, Paul McGrath, Michael DeSimone, David Kandar, Chuck Schwab and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. Jim attended Roxbury Memorial High School in Boston. After graduating, Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962. Jim earned a degree in literature at American University and a master's in literature from Georgetown University. Jim worked full-time while pursuing his undergraduate and graduate degrees in the sixties. Immediately upon his honorable discharge from the Army and completion of his college degrees Jim moved to Washington, DC where he remained his entire life. During his early years in Washington, Jim worked as a volunteer and professional fundraiser for the , a research assistant for a DC law firm, and a para legal for a Washington DC telecommunications firm. Jim served as a clerk to the former Speaker of the House, John W. McCormack of Mass and as a clerk on the House Judiciary Committee. After working in the U.S. House, Jim joined the Library of Congress in 1974 in the Government Division where he became a distinguished subject matter expert on federal pay issues. He spent 25 years at the Library of Congress and retired in 1999. Jim McGrath's work and research papers on the federal government were often cited by Members of Congress and in the Congressional Record. When Jim came to the Washington, DC area, he got an apartment near Dupont Circle, which served as his home for over 45 years. Being a tenant, and seeing the abuse to tenants by landlords, Jim soon became a fighter for all tenants and a leading advocate for rent control. In 1992, Jim started the DC Tenants Advocacy Coalition, known as "TENAC". TENAC soon became the lead tenant organization in DC fighting for rent control, affordable housing and tenants' rights. Jim soon became well known in the political circles as someone who was going to fight vigorously for the rights of tenants. Jim lobbied intensively for tenants and often testified before the DC Council. He was instrumental in getting landmark tenant legislation passed, such as the creation of the Office of Tenant Advocate (OTA), the confirmation of the Chief Tenant Advocate, and the Tenants' Right To Organize Act. During election years, Jim held many candidate forums and politicians knew that if they wanted the endorsement of Jim and TENAC, and the votes of DC renters, they better promote tenants' rights and affordable housing. In January 2017, after serving as the TENAC Chair for 25 years, Jim received a DC Council Resolution which celebrated TENAC's 25th anniversary and made January 26, 2017, "TENAC DAY", in Washington, DC. Jim leaves behind his great family and a multitude of friends who will miss him dearly. He leaves a legacy of being an advocate for people in need, a champion for tenants' rights and affordable housing and a passion for politics. Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., Lexington, MA on Wednesday March 11 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at Saint Brigid Church, 1981 Massachusets Ave., Lexington, MA at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in the afternoon at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National League of American Pen Women, 1300 17th, NW Washington, DC 20036, the or a . A celebration of Jim's life will be held in Washington, DC in the Spring/Summer 2020.A celebration of Jim's life will be held in Washington, DC in the Spring/Summer 2020.

