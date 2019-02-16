JAMES McGRAW

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES McGRAW.

 

JAMES E. McGRAW  
"Jim"  

On Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary O. McGraw; father of Bill (Dawn) McGraw, Ned McGraw, Chuck McGraw, Vivienne Elmore, Gena (John) Newman, Dawn Olverson, Donnie (Lisa) Olverson and the late Donna Olverson; brother of Jackie (Bill) Neff and the late Jeff McGraw; also survived by 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; Memorial gathering will be held at BORGWARDT FUNERAL HOME 4400 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville, MD on Monday, February 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter.

logo
Funeral Home
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
(301) 937-1707
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.