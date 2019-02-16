JAMES E. McGRAW
"Jim"
On Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary O. McGraw; father of Bill (Dawn) McGraw, Ned McGraw, Chuck McGraw, Vivienne Elmore, Gena (John) Newman, Dawn Olverson, Donnie (Lisa) Olverson and the late Donna Olverson; brother of Jackie (Bill) Neff and the late Jeff McGraw; also survived by 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; Memorial gathering will be held at BORGWARDT FUNERAL HOME 4400 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville, MD on Monday, February 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter.