

James Lawrence McInerney II



Jim was born November 5, 1945 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He passed away suddenly on October 10, 2019 after suffering a heart attack. Surviving Jim are his loving and dedicated wife, Barbara (Foley), his daughter, Kelly Lovallo, his son, Jim and his wife, Carey, grandchildren Ryan, Eric and Lauren Lovallo, Claire and Connor McInerney, numerous nephews and nieces, and his three brothers, Gary, Kirk and Mike.

Jim proudly graduated from East Grand Rapids High School, and the University of Notre Dame with a degree in accounting. He also graduated from Fordham Law School and also received a Masters in Taxation from New York University . Jim began his career at Touche Ross. He then worked for the U.S. House of Representatives, Government Operations Committee in Washington, DC, and served as Special Assistant to the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Transportation under Secretary Drew Lewis. Since his days in government, Jim was successfully involved in Real Estate Development.

Jim loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Nothing put more of a smile on Jim's face than watching what Barbara could produce with her painting. He will be lovingly remembered as a genuinely friendly, out-going and easy-going person who always had a smile on his face. All of you who knew him will recognize him in Heaven by his thunderous laughter.

Jim was a member of the Church of the Little Flower. The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Little Flower, Saturday, October 19, 5601 Massachusetts Ave., Bethesda, MD 20816.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Nantucket Cottage Hospital.