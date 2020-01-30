

JAMES C. MILBURN, SR. (Age 85)



Of Fairfax, VA, on Friday, January 24, 2020, went home to be with the Lord. He was preceded in death by his son, Bernard Milburn, Sr. He leaves to celebrate his life and cherish his memory beloved wife, Shirley McCoy Milburn; children, James C. Milburn, Jr., Sylvia of Centreville, VA, Bonita A. Jordan (Thomas) of Clifton, VA, Janet E. Milburn (Rodney) of Manassas, VA, Rodney L. Milburn (Ron) of Clifton, VA and Chris H. Milburn of Fairfax, VA; daughter-in-law, Tammi Milburn of Centreville, VA; grandfather of 10; great-grandfather of 17; great-great-grandfather of one; and a host of relatives and friends. Family will receive friends and relatives at Chantilly Baptist Church, 14312 Chantilly Baptist Lane, Chantilly, VA 20151 on Friday, January 31, 2020 with viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment will be held at the Chantilly Baptist Church Cemetery, Chantilly, VA. Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service serving Northern Virginia, Eric S. Lyles, Director, Lic. VA/DC/MD, 800-388-1913.