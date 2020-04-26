

James Milstead



It is with the deepest sorrow and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Jim Milstead on April 22,2020. He was the beloved husband of Tooley Milstead for 53 years, devoted father to Laura and Clifford. ï¿½ï¿½ witty, funny, and generous grandfather to Nicholas, Julianna, McKenzie and Walker. Jim was a strong athlete and loved tennis, hiking, biking, skiing and traveling. He was also a reader of a variety of fiction but especially nonfiction. Jim never met a stranger and easily made friends everywhere he went. He was adventurous, fun, full of energy and had a gregarious personality.

Jim was an enthusiastic Texas A & M alum where he received his degree in mechanical engineering and a masters degree in computer science. He maintained his Aggie friendships and always treasured them. He joined the ï¿½ï¿½ir Force and happily served 22 years, then joining a local IT firm managing several projects through his 25 years. He was well regarded by colleagues, friends and neighbors all who are deeply saddened and shocked at his rapid decline and early death.

A Memorial service for Jim will be held after the restrictions on public gatherings has been lifted. The date, time and place will be posted on the Money and King Funeral Home website, www.moneyandking.com

Donations in Jim's memory may be made to Child Fund International and Emmanuel Lutheran Church.