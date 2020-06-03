JAMES E MONA
James E. Mona passed away on May 28, 2020 in Arlington, VA. He was born on November 19, 1932 in Pawtucket, RI to George and Margaret Mona. James served in United States Air Force. He later settled in Arlington where he begin a career with HUD until his retirement.He was preceded in death by spouse Edna Mona; his parents; and son, Robert Mona. He is survived by his daughter, Katherine Mona and son, James E. Mona, Jr.The visitation will be held at Murphy Funeral Home of Arlington on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at National Memorial Park.www.murphyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 3, 2020.