James Mona
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JAMES E MONA  
James E. Mona passed away on May 28, 2020 in Arlington, VA. He was born on November 19, 1932 in Pawtucket, RI to George and Margaret Mona. James served in United States Air Force. He later settled in Arlington where he begin a career with HUD until his retirement.He was preceded in death by spouse Edna Mona; his parents; and son, Robert Mona. He is survived by his daughter, Katherine Mona and son, James E. Mona, Jr.The visitation will be held at Murphy Funeral Home of Arlington on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at National Memorial Park.www.murphyfuneralhomes.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Murphy Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
7039204800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved