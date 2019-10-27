Bishop JAMES MONTGOMERY
Ninth Bishop of Chicago, IL, died October 23, 2019. He was 98 years old. He was a graduate of Northwestern University
and served in the Naval Reserve during World War II
. Bishop Montgomery will be remembered best by his deep faith and commitment to the sacramental life, and his clear-eyed love for the people of our diocese in the face of sweeping social change. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Church of the Atonement, 5749 N. Kenmore, Chicago, IL. Funeral service will be held Monday, November 4 at 11 a.m. at St. James Cathedral, 65 East Huron, Chicago, IL. Interment Wednesday, November 6 at 11 a.m. at Old Chapel Cemetery, 3699 Bishop Meade Road, Boyce, VA. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.