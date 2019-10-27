The Washington Post

JAMES MONTGOMERY

Service Information
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL
60025
(847)-998-1020
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Church of the Atonement
5749 N. Kenmore
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Cathedral
65 East Huron
Chicago, IL
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Chapel Cemetery
3699 Bishop Meade Road
Boyce, VA
View Map
Notice
Bishop JAMES MONTGOMERY  

Ninth Bishop of Chicago, IL, died October 23, 2019. He was 98 years old. He was a graduate of Northwestern University and served in the Naval Reserve during World War II. Bishop Montgomery will be remembered best by his deep faith and commitment to the sacramental life, and his clear-eyed love for the people of our diocese in the face of sweeping social change. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Church of the Atonement, 5749 N. Kenmore, Chicago, IL. Funeral service will be held Monday, November 4 at 11 a.m. at St. James Cathedral, 65 East Huron, Chicago, IL. Interment Wednesday, November 6 at 11 a.m. at Old Chapel Cemetery, 3699 Bishop Meade Road, Boyce, VA. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 27, 2019
