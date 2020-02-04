James C. Morakis
On Saturday, February 1, 2020. The beloved husband of Diana Morakis: devoted father of Dean, DJ, and Lisa; caring grandfather of Niko, Danae, Chloe, Marisa, Sophia and his great grandson Constantine. Visitation will be at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2747 Riva Rd., Annapolis, MD on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. am until his funeral service begins at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Cemetery in Annapolis, MD.