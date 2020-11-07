Of Ft. Washington, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 31,2020. Jim was born in Mayesville, SC but, spent most of his early years living in Washington, DC and Ft. Pierce, FL. He graduated from Lincoln Park Academy, Ft. Pierce, FL in 1969. Jim graduated from Federal City College now the University of the District of Columbia with a BS in Business Management in 1973 and an MBA in 1974. He started his federal career with the Department of Defense Office of Naval Research in 1974. In 1978 He joined the EPA where he held numerous management positions until his retirement in 2013. He is survived by a daughter, Tiffany N. Morant, a host of other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 12 Noon at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.