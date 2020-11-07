1/1
JAMES MORANT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JAMES O. MORANT "Jim"  
Of Ft. Washington, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 31,2020. Jim was born in Mayesville, SC but, spent most of his early years living in Washington, DC and Ft. Pierce, FL. He graduated from Lincoln Park Academy, Ft. Pierce, FL in 1969. Jim graduated from Federal City College now the University of the District of Columbia with a BS in Business Management in 1973 and an MBA in 1974. He started his federal career with the Department of Defense Office of Naval Research in 1974. In 1978 He joined the EPA where he held numerous management positions until his retirement in 2013. He is survived by a daughter, Tiffany N. Morant, a host of other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 12 Noon at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. www.stricklandfuneralservices.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Resurrection Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
(301) 449-0400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved