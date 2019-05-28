MORGAN JAMES ROBERT MORGAN James Robert Morgan, 96, of Rockville, Maryland, died peacefully on May 22, 2019 at Shady Grove Adventist Medical Center in Rockville, Maryland. He is predeceased by his wife Phyllis Jeanne Morgan, and is survived by his three loving children: Kathleen (Gregory) Brunner of Bowie, Maryland; Michele (Jeffrey) Brashear of Poolesville, Maryland; and, James P. (Sarah) Morgan of Richmond, Virginia. He is also survived by his six grandchildren: Morgan and Joseph Brashear, Natalie and James Brunner, and Abigail and Braidan Morgan. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. James, as a 19 year old, was the first to register in the draft for WWII in his hometown Faribault, Minnesota. James served with the 42nd Rainbow Division in the anti-tank company where he entered the war in 1943 through Marseille, France, and took part in the Battle of the Bulge and then Operation Nordwind to liberate France and take back the Siegfried Line. His unit then continued a brutal offensive through Germany until the capture of Munich. His division was responsible for the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp. James received many metals including the Bronze Star. James was born on January 17, 1923, the only child of James E. and Louise Morgan. His father was a veteran of WWI. Upon his arrival home from Europe at the conclusion of WWII, James completed his undergraduate degree from the University of Saint Thomas in Minnesota, after which he moved to Washington DC to earn his law degree from The Catholic University of America's Columbus School of Law. James's post war service spanned from his work in the FBI, the Air Force, and Veterans Administration, where he retired in 1981. James also served on the Presidential Council of Veteran Affairs. James loved his family and friends as they proved to be the inspirations throughout his enduring life. James will always be remembered for his magnetic charm, interest in the well-being of others and great wit. As a young man he was referred to as the "Dapper Dan of Faribault, Minnesota." He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, toy train enthusiast, and actively participated in the reunion activities of the Army's Rainbow Division. Viewing will be held at Pumphrey's funeral home in Rockville, Maryland on Thursday May 30 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral Mass will be at Saint Raphael Catholic Church in Rockville, Maryland on Friday May 31 at 10:30 a.m., with burial following at Saint Gabriel Cemetery in Potomac, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament : (www.katharinedrexel.org/donate) or Fisher House (fisherhouse.org). www.pumphreyfuneralhome.comwww.pumphreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on May 28, 2019