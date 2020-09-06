JAMES MULROONEY



James Michael Mulrooney "Jim"

Of Frederick, MD crossed the threshold on August 21, 2020 at Kline Hospice House, Mt. Airy, MD after a long illness. Born in Wilmington, DE on November 6, 1938, completing his MA in psychology at the University of Delaware, Jim moved to the Washington, DC area in 1965 for doctoral studies at the University of Maryland. In a varied career he worked as a professional musician beginning in the mid-1950s, university instructor, management consultant and real estate broker. Appreciated for his wit, sense of humor, intellect, creative energy, and personal warmth by his many friends and colleagues, Jim was known as a lifelong seeker and mentor to those devoted to inner work. He is survived by his wife of 31 years Carolyn Ricey Clapp, cousins, nieces, and nephews.The family wishes to thank the Christian Community of College Park for the spiritual nourishment of the private in-home funeral service held August 24, at the close of the traditional three day vigil. A memorial service will be held at a later post-covid date. Contributions in Jim's memory may be made to The Gurdjieff Society of Washington, DC. In Care of Mr. Andrew Pittman, 6035 Broad St., Bethesda, MD 20816.



