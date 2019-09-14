The Washington Post

JAMES MURPHY (1935 - 2019)
James Murphy (Age 84)  

Of New Carrollton, MD passed away on September 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Eva Vela Murphy; his sister, Mary Catherine Murphy; his children, John (Samantha) Murphy and Sarah (Joe) Lehman; and grandchildren Lindsey and Sean Murphy and Allison Lehman. The viewing will be held at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m., with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 5700 St. Bernard Drive, Riverdale, MD on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10 a.m., followed immediately by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Jim Murphy Memorial Fund" at The Greater Washington Community Foundation at www.thecommunityfoundation.org.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 14, 2019
