

JAMES MICHAEL MURRAY, SR.



James Michael Murray, Sr., known as Jim, died peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 81 on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Jim was born on June 8, 1937 in Bronx, NY. His father, a prison guard, died in a car accident in 1941 so he, his brother John, his mother Frances and his grandma Catherine Murray moved to DC where he was raised in Brookland which he considered his home town. His mother died in 1943 of pneumonia so he attended St. Joseph's Home and School for Boys through 5th grade, St. Francis De Sales School from 6th to 8th grade, then finished schooling at St. John's College High School.

As a teenager, he worked at Griffith Stadium as an usher for The Washington Redskins and Senators. His business career began at Capitol Credit Corporation, DC where he met his future wife, Peggy. He worked there from March, 1959 through July, 1968. His career took them to several states: District of Columbia, New Hampshire, Virginia and finally Maryland when they moved to Bowie (Belair Estates) in 1964.

Jim joined the United States Marine Corps Reserve where he served from 1959-1965 before being honorably discharged as an E4 Corporal and Fire-Team Leader.

On December 31, 1960, Jim married Peggy Stefanik. They had 11 children, Karen, Jimmy, John, Joan, Patrick, Peggy, Lisa, Linda, Stephen, Michael and Diane. All children, except Stephen, graduated from St. Pius X Regional School which was a record at the time for the number of graduates that attended 1st through 8th grade from a single family. He was heavily involved with the Bowie Boys & Girls Club for over 15 years where he coached T-ball and football; was commissioner for soccer and basketball; and was President of the club in 1976. He was also an umpire for the Amateur Softball Leagues from 1975-1979.

In 1968 Jim founded Fidelity Collection Service and prospered until retiring in 1992. He continued to work on and off for several banks in the collections field until finally retiring from The Washington Savings Bank in January 2014.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Frances Murray; wife, Peggy Murray; son, Stephen; grandsons, Tommy and Steven; and granddaughter, Melanie. He is survived by his brother, John, of Medina, Ohio; his 10 children and their spouses: Karen (Ed), Jimmy, John, Joan (Mike), Patrick (Renee), Peggy, Lisa (Chuck), Linda (Jason), Michael (Nicole) and Diane (Steven); his 30 grandchildren and their spouses: Kevin, Sean (Sophie), Ryan, Amanda, Travis, Aaron, Marissa, Brenna, Michael, Christopher, Matthew (Amanda), Mariah, Charlie, Peyton, Tommy, Jessa, Eric, Nicole, Danielle, Owen, Alyssa, Kacie, Andrew, Ava, Nico, Henry, Anna, Benjamin, Amelia and Angelina; and his nine great-grandchildren: Dakota, Brayden, Haylen, Kanyon, Brantley, Jackson, Jaeger, Kylie and Carter.

It was his wish that science learns from his passing, so he donated his body to Anatomy Gift Registry in Hanover, MD. When research is complete, the family will hold a private service at his final resting place. A memorial mass will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, May 25 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Bowie, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Little Sisters of the Poor, Attn: Sister Jeanne Veronique, 4200 Harewood Road, NE, Washington, DC 20017. Please note Jim Murray in the memo.