Bishop JAMES N. FLOWERS, JR.
(Age 84)
Went from labor to reward on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Inova Mt. Vernon Hospital in Alexandria, VA. He was the Pastor of Shining Star Freewill Baptist Church in Seat Pleasant, Maryland for 38 years. He leaves to cherish his memories four children Randy Flowers (Vivian), Elder Yolanda Flowers, Ronnie Flowers (Jerilyn) and Linda Flowers; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two sisters, his congregation, and other relatives and friends. A memorial service will take place in the near future. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Homes.