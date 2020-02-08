James J. Naccarato (Age 102)
On Monday, February 3, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. From the city of Johnstowne, NY. Navy Veteran and attorney in the Department of Justice. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth R. Naccarato; father of the late James J. Naccarato Jr. Survived by companion, Marilyn C. Funk, countless cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Our Lady of Grace Church, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.