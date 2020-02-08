The Washington Post

JAMES NACCARATO

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
15661 Norbeck Blvd
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
15661 Norbeck Blvd.
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Notice
James J. Naccarato (Age 102)  

On Monday, February 3, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. From the city of Johnstowne, NY. Navy Veteran and attorney in the Department of Justice. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth R. Naccarato; father of the late James J. Naccarato Jr. Survived by companion, Marilyn C. Funk, countless cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Our Lady of Grace Church, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 8, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy
