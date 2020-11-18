1/
JAMES NADER
James Nader, Jr. (Age 93)
On Friday, November 13, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Catherine A. Nader; father of Lawrence, Patrick, Brian, and the late James Nader III; grandfather of Jason, John, Matthew, Ashleigh, Stephanie Nader, and Regina Simpson; great-grandfather of James, Jarrod, Charlotte, Benjamin, William, Annie, London, Ella, Lily, Lila, and Lucy Nader; brother to Alice (Nader) LaMarsh. In addition to his first wife, Anne D. Nader, he was preceded in death by his parents James, Sr. and Wadia (Aed) Nader; sister, Louise (Nader) Hajjar; brother, Louis Nader. Relatives and friends may call at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD, Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery at 2 p.m. For those who wish to stay home due to COVID restrictions, please join us via live stream on the day of services. The link for the livestream video can be found under James' obituary page on the funeral home website. Memorial contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins University, Ralph H. Hruban, MD, Johns Hopkins Hospital, 600 N Wolfe St, Carnegie 417, Baltimore MD 21287www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Grace
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Grace
NOV
19
Interment
02:00 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
