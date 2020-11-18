On Friday, November 13, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Catherine A. Nader; father of Lawrence, Patrick, Brian, and the late James Nader III; grandfather of Jason, John, Matthew, Ashleigh, Stephanie Nader, and Regina Simpson; great-grandfather of James, Jarrod, Charlotte, Benjamin, William, Annie, London, Ella, Lily, Lila, and Lucy Nader; brother to Alice (Nader) LaMarsh. In addition to his first wife, Anne D. Nader, he was preceded in death by his parents James, Sr. and Wadia (Aed) Nader; sister, Louise (Nader) Hajjar; brother, Louis Nader. Relatives and friends may call at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD, Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery at 2 p.m. For those who wish to stay home due to COVID restrictions, please join us via live stream on the day of services. The link for the livestream video can be found under James' obituary page on the funeral home website. Memorial contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins University, Ralph H. Hruban, MD, Johns Hopkins Hospital, 600 N Wolfe St, Carnegie 417, Baltimore MD 21287