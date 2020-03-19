Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES NAPIER. View Sign Service Information Hilton Funeral Home 22111 Beallsville Road Barnesville , MD 20838 (301)-349-2135 Send Flowers Notice

NAPIER JAMES WELSMAN NAPIER James "Jim" Welsman Napier, lovingly known as "Sukoshi, Jimmy, Nape, Pro, Daddy-O, Daddyyyyyyyy, My Brother, Uncle Jimmy, Schweetie and Bim Bim", 65, of Germantown, MD passed away on March 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jim was the loving husband to Patricia A. Spino Napier. Born on June 2, 1954, in Corona, CA he was the first son of the late Captain Edward Dankey Napier and Catherine Jackson Napier. He is survived by his wife and sons; Edward Michael Napier and Erik Alexander Napier, one sister; Christine Napier Louder (Daryl), two brothers; Joseph Jackson Napier, David Harrison Napier, and his beloved nieces and nephews; Matthew Woodard (Catherine), Amanda DePlour (Aleksander), Dana Woodard, Dolan Napier, Ian Napier, Rowan Napier, Kristina Keefe (Greg), Matthew Smith and Robert Spino; and one Great Nephew; Nicholas R. Keefe. His expecting niece, Amanda, announced that her son would honor Jim with his name. He will be greatly missed by many friends, extended family and his Miniature Schnauzers, Greta (Garbo) and Heidi (Ho). He will be united with his loving family and his beloved pets; his "forever dog" Sukoshi, and Purty and Ashes. Jim began working at Bretton Woods in 1972. He was awarded PGA membership in 1978 and became Head Professional in 1989. For 48 years he dedicated his life to the members and staff at Bretton Woods. Over that time, he introduced hundreds, if not thousands to "the game of a lifetime". He conceived of and led many members on golf trips to Maine, Myrtle Beach, Williamsburg and Orlando. These trips fostered relationships and stories that will last a lifetime. Jim was an avid hunter and belonged to Izaak Walton League for many years. He especially enjoyed hunting and hours of banter with his dear friend Abe. Jim was all about family. He made his father proud by becoming the patriarch of his family for the last 22 years. He continued many family traditions such as the annual family trip to Capon Springs & Farms, hosting holiday and family birthday parties, and his love of golf was shared with his family. Like his father, Jim's greatest role in life was the role of father to his sons. His fatherly influence did not end with his two sons, he shared his fatherly love, devotion, and advice with all his nieces and nephews. Jim was one of a kind. His prankster behavior was evident in every photo and his kind heart was evident in his infectious smile. He loved to play jokes on friends and colleagues, he loved people, lobsters, popcorn, blueberry pie and his dogs. Jim lived life every day. A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family at a later date at Bretton Woods Recreation Center, Inc. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to: The First Tee Of Greater Washington DC 2020 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, #106 Washington, DC 20006 Arrangements were made by Hilton Funeral Home. Arrangements were made by Hilton Funeral Home.

NAPIER JAMES WELSMAN NAPIER James "Jim" Welsman Napier, lovingly known as "Sukoshi, Jimmy, Nape, Pro, Daddy-O, Daddyyyyyyyy, My Brother, Uncle Jimmy, Schweetie and Bim Bim", 65, of Germantown, MD passed away on March 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jim was the loving husband to Patricia A. Spino Napier. Born on June 2, 1954, in Corona, CA he was the first son of the late Captain Edward Dankey Napier and Catherine Jackson Napier. He is survived by his wife and sons; Edward Michael Napier and Erik Alexander Napier, one sister; Christine Napier Louder (Daryl), two brothers; Joseph Jackson Napier, David Harrison Napier, and his beloved nieces and nephews; Matthew Woodard (Catherine), Amanda DePlour (Aleksander), Dana Woodard, Dolan Napier, Ian Napier, Rowan Napier, Kristina Keefe (Greg), Matthew Smith and Robert Spino; and one Great Nephew; Nicholas R. Keefe. His expecting niece, Amanda, announced that her son would honor Jim with his name. He will be greatly missed by many friends, extended family and his Miniature Schnauzers, Greta (Garbo) and Heidi (Ho). He will be united with his loving family and his beloved pets; his "forever dog" Sukoshi, and Purty and Ashes. Jim began working at Bretton Woods in 1972. He was awarded PGA membership in 1978 and became Head Professional in 1989. For 48 years he dedicated his life to the members and staff at Bretton Woods. Over that time, he introduced hundreds, if not thousands to "the game of a lifetime". He conceived of and led many members on golf trips to Maine, Myrtle Beach, Williamsburg and Orlando. These trips fostered relationships and stories that will last a lifetime. Jim was an avid hunter and belonged to Izaak Walton League for many years. He especially enjoyed hunting and hours of banter with his dear friend Abe. Jim was all about family. He made his father proud by becoming the patriarch of his family for the last 22 years. He continued many family traditions such as the annual family trip to Capon Springs & Farms, hosting holiday and family birthday parties, and his love of golf was shared with his family. Like his father, Jim's greatest role in life was the role of father to his sons. His fatherly influence did not end with his two sons, he shared his fatherly love, devotion, and advice with all his nieces and nephews. Jim was one of a kind. His prankster behavior was evident in every photo and his kind heart was evident in his infectious smile. He loved to play jokes on friends and colleagues, he loved people, lobsters, popcorn, blueberry pie and his dogs. Jim lived life every day. A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family at a later date at Bretton Woods Recreation Center, Inc. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to: The First Tee Of Greater Washington DC 2020 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, #106 Washington, DC 20006 Arrangements were made by Hilton Funeral Home. Arrangements were made by Hilton Funeral Home. Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close