JAMES NELSON

JAMES ROBERT NELSON
On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, passed away at the age of 96. Survived by children, Patricia, Joyce, Janice, James Jr., TaJuana, and Justina; godson, Arnold; four grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by wife, Anniebelle; daughter, Katherine; and grandson, Christopher. Viewing 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m., Mass 11 a.m. on July 10, 2020 at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 4925 East Capitol St. SE, Washington, DC 20019. A virtual funeral service will also be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. via the St. Luke's Catholic Church DC Facebook page. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
.