JAMES B. NEWMAN
James Benjamin Newman, 55, of Charlottesville passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at his home. Jim worked at the Claude Moore Health Sciences Library at the University of Virginia. He was a lifelong student of history and politics. Jim was an honors student of political science at both Duke University, where he earned his undergraduate degree, and as a graduate student at the University of Virginia. He was a longstanding fan of the Duke Blue Devils, the Washington Redskins and his beloved Baltimore Orioles. Jim was an active member at his parish, St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Survivors include his brother, John David Newman and his wife Allison Smith
; and James' caring nephew and nieces, whom he loved dearly; Thomas Jonathan, Stacey Caroline, and Vanessa Louisa. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, John Anderson and Margarita Newman. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 22 at Covenant Funeral Service, 4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Lakewood Cemetery, Bowling Green. Online guestbook at covenantfuneralservice.com.