Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES NEWSOME.



JAMES NATHANIEL NEWSOME



James Nathaniel Newsome, of Vienna, Virginia, passed away on April 16, 2019 at the age of 80, from complications following a stoke.

Jim was born in Black Wolf, West Virginia on January 30, 1939, to Ottis and Ellen Newsome. He attended Gary High School as well as the Virginia Bankers School.

Jim's life exemplified the American dream. He began as a welder in the coal mines of West Virginia with U.S. Steel. After a brief period in Florida, he moved to Northern Virginia to work for Guaranty Bank & Trust Company where he became the Executive Vice President. He founded Horizon Bank, located in Merrifield, Virginia and served as President and CEO. He later founded Freedom Bank of Virginia and served as the Chairman and CEO.

He is survived by his wife, Paula, and son, Ken and wife, Linda. He is also survived by four grandchildren; David (Morgan), Jennifer, Alex (Kelli), and Sarah. In addition, he is survived by his five great-grandsons; Rush, William, Charlie, Michael, and Phillip. Also surviving are his sisters, Pearl Mauck and Mildred Mitchem.

The family will receive friends at Money and King Funeral Home in Vienna, Virginia from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 22. There will be a private family burial in Princeton, West Virginia.