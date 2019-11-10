The Washington Post

JAMES NOONAN

Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Dutch's Daughter
James Daniel Noonan (Age 91)  

Of South Point, Maryland, unexpectedly passed away on November 4, 2019. James was a Master Electrician and member of the IBEW Local 26 for 71 years. He is survived by his wife, Juanita; his children, Robert and Nancy; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His son, William, preceded him in death. James' Irish-spirit humor and ready smile will live on, as will his devotion to family and friends (and the Redskins!). A Celebration of Life lunch will be held at Dutch's Daughter in Frederick, Md. at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 18. RSVP to [email protected] by Tuesday, November 12. Contributions: National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation in his name.
