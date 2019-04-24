JAMES EDWARD O'NEILL (Age 96)
On Monday, April 22, 2019 of Kensington, MD. Beloved husband of Joyce Ann O'Neill for 75 years. Father of Jo Ann Jones and Rick O'Neill and his wife, Pat. Beloved grandfather of Jennifer Schiffer, Melissa O'Neill, Nick Jones, Juliana Jones. Great grandfather of Brooke and William Schiffer and Caleb and Luke Jones. Jim worked for Riggs Bank for 50 years and retired as Comptroller in 1990. Family and friends will be received at Kensington Baptist Church, 10100 Connecticut Ave., Kensington, MD 20895 on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the above named church or Montgomery County Public Schools Educational Foundation, 850 Hungerford Drive, Rockville, Maryland 20850 or www.mcpsfoundation.org
.