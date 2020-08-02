1/1
JAMES O'NEILL
1964 - 2020
{ "" }
James R. O'Neill  (Age 56)  
Unexpectedly on Monday, July 27, 2020, of Frederick, MD; beloved 18 year husband of Heather M. O'Neill; devoted father of five children, Ashley, Danielle, Brady, Aidan and Ellery; brother of John W. O'Neill of Centreville, VA and Paul K. O'Neill of Forest Hill, MD; son of Patricia K. O'Neill of Rockville, MD and the late Walter C. O'Neill. A service to celebrate James' life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements, Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
