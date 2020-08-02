Unexpectedly on Monday, July 27, 2020, of Frederick, MD; beloved 18 year husband of Heather M. O'Neill; devoted father of five children, Ashley, Danielle, Brady, Aidan and Ellery; brother of John W. O'Neill of Centreville, VA and Paul K. O'Neill of Forest Hill, MD; son of Patricia K. O'Neill of Rockville, MD and the late Walter C. O'Neill. A service to celebrate James' life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements, Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at