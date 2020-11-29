1/
JAMES OSTERMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James P. Osterman (Age 72)  
On November 21, 2020 of Bethesda, MD. Devoted husband of the late Jennifer D. Osterman; loving father of Kelsey Osterman and husband, Samuel Hull; brother of Bob Osterman, Willie Osterman and the late Patricia Mills. Services will be private. Interment at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to The Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area https://parkinsonfoundation.org/ Please view and sign the guestbook at:www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved