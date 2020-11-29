James P. Osterman (Age 72)
On November 21, 2020 of Bethesda, MD. Devoted husband of the late Jennifer D. Osterman; loving father of Kelsey Osterman and husband, Samuel Hull; brother of Bob Osterman, Willie Osterman and the late Patricia Mills. Services will be private. Interment at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to The Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area https://parkinsonfoundation.org/
