

JAMES PARKER "Big Daddy" July 23, 1947- October 27, 2020

In loving memory of James "Big Daddy" Parker, age 73. We are saddened to announce James passed away on October 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Big Daddy is survived by his wife and queen Marian "Big Momma" Parker; children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren to cherish his memory. James was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Funeral held November 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. True Believers Pentecostal Glorious Church of God, 5670 Central Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20019. We will always love you Big Daddy! James will be eternally missed.



