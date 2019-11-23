JAMES WILLARD PATTERSON "Pat"
Of Vienna, VA, born on February 10, 1940, died on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Fairfax Hospital. He served two years in the United States Army and was a member of the Virginia State Bar Association for 50 years, practicing in Northern Virginia. Beloved husband of Margaret L. Patterson; father of Wendy Gray Patterson, James Michael Patterson (Shelley), and Christopher Charles Patterson. He is also survived by his nieces Deborah Sanders and Kristina Smith
. Memorial Services will be held at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Avenue W, Vienna, VA 22180 on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at: