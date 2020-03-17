

JAMES PATTERSON



James Patterson, born August 29, 1924, departed this life on March 9, 2020. He was the son of the late Fred Patterson and Ella Walker Patterson of Anderson, SC. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Roseanna Morris Patterson of Temple Hills, Maryland; his children James (Alice) Patterson, Jr., Greenbelt, MD, Sylvia (Lloyd) White, Rockville, MD, Joanna Wardrette, Temple Hills, MD, Jerome Patterson, Brandywine, MD, Tyrone Patterson (Patsy), Temple Hills, MD; eight grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, George Patterson of Detroit, MI and a host of relatives and friends. He was a veteran of WWII and worked after the war for the Railroad at Union Station in Washington, DC. He went to school to become a barber and worked at several shops in Washington DC. He joined the Department of Correction in 1976 as an officer at DC Department of Corrections in Lorton, VA and later combined the professions as the Instructor of Barbering at Lorton where he retired in 1993. He continued to be a beacon of wisdom and guidance for his family.

Services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD 20747. Viewing at 11 a.m. services at 12 noon. Burial at Cheltenham Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD.