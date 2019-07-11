The Washington Post

JAMES "Jim" PHILLIPS

JAMES FREDERICK PHILLIPS "Jim"  

James Frederick Phillips, "Jim", age 82, went to be with the Lord on Weds. June 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maxine Thomas Phillips and George R Phillips. Jim is survived by his wife, Grace Phillips, daughter Kimberly Foster, and son Rev. James F. Phillips (Wanda), Eric (Rebekha) Shaw. Grand-children include Jennifer N. Foster, James E. Phillips, Antonio F. Phillips, Renate Shaw, and Samuel Shaw. Brothers- Thomas E. Phillips (Jo Ann), Dale Phillips, David Phillips, Sisters- Linda Myers (Gregory), Joan La Haie (Roland), Dana Bright (Ted) and hosts of nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Saturday July 13, 2019 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway Falls Church, VA 22042. Burial plans will be at a later time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research hospital.

