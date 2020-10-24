James Faulkner Pinkney, Jr. (Age 84)
Of Rosemont, MD, passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in the company of family and a dear caregiver. Predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Ann (Loux) Pinkney, he died of a broken heart. Born on October 4, 1936, in Washington, DC, Jim was the son of Dorris Vallette (Hands) and James Faulkner Pinkney, Sr. of Alexandria, VA, and is survived by three daughters, Elizabeth Loux, Carrie Vallette, and Anne Faulkner; sons-in-law, Kevin Coyne, Thomas Cuddy, and Timothy Reed; seven grandchildren (Albert, Stephen, Emma, Benjamin, Thomas, James, and David); and his brother, Edgar Hands Pinkney of Melbourne, FL. An avid backpacker, naturalist, and photographer, Jim was quick to share his understanding of the natural world. From a young age, his children and grandchildren learned to appreciate details of their surroundings, including how to identify sassafras for tea, a wood bee vs a bumble bee, the difference between a jimmie and a sook, and how to know when the persimmons will be ripe. For many years, Jim trained Girl Scout leaders to take their troops safely into the wilderness to enjoy its wonders. As a conservationist, he worked to preserve the natural beauty of the Chesapeake Bay and its ever-evolving shoreline. Jim will be remembered for his adventurous nature, generosity, quick wit, and wry sense of humor which lives on in his grandchildren, who adored him. "Grumps" will be missed.Services will be arranged post-pandemic. Memorial donations may be made to Shrine Mont, the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia Camp and Conference Center in Orkney Springs, VA (https://shrinemont.com/donate/
[shrinemont.com
]).