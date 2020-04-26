

James Anthony Placke



Of Arlington, Virginia, and a summer resident of the island of Nantucket, passed away on April 13, 2020. He was born on June 14, 1935, grew up in the small community of St. Libory, Nebraska, and held a BS and an MA degree in economics from the University of Nebraska. He became a career diplomat with the United States Foreign Service in 1958 and served abroad with assignments in Iraq, Germany, Kuwait, Libya, Canada and Saudi Arabia. Following his assignment in Saudi Arabia as Minister and Deputy to the Ambassador, he returned to the State Department as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs, with responsibility for the Persian Gulf region and for overall economic relations with the Middle East and North Africa. He retired from the Foreign Service in 1986 and entered the private sector as a consultant on international affairs with the law firm, Paul Hastings, Janofsky and Walker in Washington, DC. In 1991 he joined Cambridge Energy Research Associates as Director for Middle East Research and became a Senior Associate with the company. He retired in 2001 and later served on one of four Working Groups that supported the bipartisan Iraq Study Group.

He is survived by his wife, Mims Placke of Arlington, Virginia, and their children, Elizabeth Placke Hardy (John Hardy, Jr.), Stephen Placke and Carolyn Placke (Dr. Merrill Hilf), as well as his sister, Jean Placke.

Services previously held. Contributions in the memory of James Placke may be sent to SOME (So Others May Eat), PO Box 96325, Washington, DC 20090-6325.