On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, James E. Pope (Jim to his friends) of Beltsville, MD. Beloved husband of the late Regina Beatrice (nee Gotezl). Devoted father of James W. (Suzanne) and Maribeth. Grandfather to Douglas (Natalie), Benjamin, Daniel, Luke, Katherine, and Lillian. Great-grandfather to Isabelle and Lyla. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Beltsville, MD, on November 28, at 11 a.m., and a visitation will be held at the Borgwardt Funeral Home later that day. Jim graduated from Detroit Catholic Central High School and Fairleigh Dickenson University. After serving in the United States Army and completing college, Jim worked first for Firestone then for almost 30 years for Montgomery Ward as a Manger in their Tire and Automotive Repair Department. In his spare time, Jim loved photography, researching his family's genealogy, and maintaining and adding to his extensive coin collection. After retiring, Jim was active in his church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, and in multiple senior groups. He enjoyed attending the Beltsville Young at Heart, the Laurel Friendship Club, and the Moose Seniors. He twice served as President of the Beltsville Young at Heart. Jim was an avid fan of the Washington football and baseball teams. He took great pleasure in the Nationals' 2019 season and World Series Championship. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Maryland.