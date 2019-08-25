The Washington Post

JAMES PRICE

  • "Jim was a great guy - always friendly and had a beautiful..."
    - Sean McWeeney
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Service Information
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD
20745
(301)-567-9424
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Notice
JAMES FRANCIS PRICE  

James Francis Price passed away peacefully on the morning of August 22, 2019 surrounded by his family. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Jim had a distinguished career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, specializing in Counterterrorism until his retirement in 1984. Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Joan and six children, Mary Joan Shea (Jim), James F. Price, Jr. (Rachel), Judy Kettl, (Dave), Stephen Price (Robin), Michael Price and Jane (Jenny) Price-Smith (Greg), as well as his 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to Jim's Celebration of Life at KALAS FUNERAL HOME, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Piscataway Our Lady's Chapel, 13401 Piscataway Rd, Clinton, MD 20735. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Catholic Charities USA, at www.catholiccharitiesusa.org or at www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Interment St. Mary's Piscataway Church Cemetery. Online guestbook available at

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 25, 2019
